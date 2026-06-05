BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One of Buffalo's favorite summer traditions is back! Buffalo Greekfest returns to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church for a weekend of music, food, dancing and family-friendly activities.

The festival, in its 48th year, welcomed visitors on Friday with the familiar sounds of Greek music as guests gathered to celebrate culture and heritage.

For attendees, food is what keeps them coming back year after year.

Organizers said the event has grown significantly since it first started nearly five decades ago.

"It gets bigger and better every year," said Jeff Gianiodis, chairman of Buffalo Greekfest.

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Gianiodis said the festival is more than food and entertainment. He sees it as a way to honor generations who preserve Greek traditions for future generations.

"It was started by people my parents' age. I continued to do it in their name because it's something we started as a community to show off our history, Greek heritage and our faith," Gianiodis said.

He added that the festival provides an opportunity to celebrate a heritage that remains deeply meaningful to many members of the community.

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Father Paul, parish priest of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, said one of the event's greatest strengths is its ability to bring people together.

"The great sense of community. I'm hoping that is the biggest draw. People can come and get a chance to say 'Opa,' enjoy some ouzo and be glad to be alive," Father Paul said.

The three-day festival continues through Sunday at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Buffalo.

WATCH: 'Celebrating our heritage': Buffalo Greekfest returns with food, culture and community