Celebrating Black Owned Businesses: Bee Sweet Cakery brings family recipes by a mother/daughter trio

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This February, 7 News is highlighting black owned businesses across Western New York to celebrate Black History Month! Our first stop — Bee Sweet Cakery located in Buffalo.

Bee Sweet recently celebrated its grand opening in December and is owned by Latoya Pointer and her two daughters Ahmari and Ahrian Stevens. Although the business just opened, the idea of selling baked goods came 12 years ago after a simple ask from Ahmari to her mom.

"When I was a child, I asked my mother if she could make me a guitar cake because no one around the city would," Ahmari said. "It was the most beautiful thing ever and she just continued to make my cakes after that".

Now fast forward to today, Latoya makes an assortment of goods with her daughters from cookies, cakes, macaroons and a special homemade mac and cheese. For the family, it has already been a special ride opening up Bee Sweet.

"It's been endless nights, countless baking, hours of just making sure everything is right," Ahrian said. "It's a dream come true and I'm very proud to be able to do this with my mom".

As a local, black-women owned business, the three of them look at Bee Sweet as an opportunity to build a community with customers and to share their family love.

"It's awesome to be a black women, then to work with other black women, I look up to every last one of them," Ahrian said. "They definitely help me get to where we are. It's like a community and I'm glad to be apart of it."

You can find Bee Sweet Cakery at 1006 Grant Street in Buffalo. Their hours are 12PM-6PM, Tuesday through Saturday.