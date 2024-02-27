Celebrating Black Owned Businesses: Armada CrossTraining looks to build community and positivity

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This February, 7 News is highlighting black-owned businesses across Western New York to celebrate Black History Month! Our third stop — Armada CrossTraining in Buffalo.

Armada CrossTraining opened in 2020 with the idea for people to become more creative with their bodies through functional training. Founder and Owner Vonn Page, at the time of the gym's opening, was one of the youngest black crossfit gym owners in New York State. Now building a strong community within the gym, Page counts his blessings everyday to be able to do what he loves.

"It was kind of just natural. I grew up in fitness and I found myself finding it as an escape. I figured those some types of benefits that it brought to my life I wanted to share it with the ones around me," Page said. "I'm extremely blessed to be able to be in the position I'm in right now. It'S been a blessing to see what [the gym] has turned into."

I love the environment. I love the people and especially the results. It's been amazing. I've gained more strength, more endurance after joining the Armada tribe. Narraly Delgado, Trainee

If you're interested in getting started at Armada CrossTraining, the gym offers a free consultation to all newcomers. You can find more information and reserve a spot for a class here.