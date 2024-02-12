Celebrating Black Owned Businesses: A Taste of Soul celebrates its second year on Elmwood

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This February, 7 News is highlighting black-owned businesses across Western New York to celebrate Black History Month! Our second stop — A Taste of Soul in Buffalo.

The soul food restaurant, founded by its owner Khalilah Reese, also known as Ms. Country, is celebrating its second year open in the Elmwood Village. A family affair, the business originally started as a hobby out of the family's home over 15 years ago.

"This spot means a lot to me. This is our first time being an above ground brick and mortar. We're Black. We're a family. We're just so humbled," Reese said. "Whatever you do, just do it from your soul. Even if you're not cooking, just be happy with what you're doing out here".

You can visit A Taste of Soul at 423 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, New York 14222.

MONDAY: CLOSED

TUESDAY: CLOSED

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: 11AM-10PM

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: 11AM-11PM

SUNDAY: 11AM-10PM

