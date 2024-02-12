Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsBuffalo

Actions

Celebrating Black Owned Businesses: A Taste of Soul celebrates its second year on Elmwood

A taste of soul
WKBW
A taste of soul
Posted at 6:13 AM, Feb 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-12 06:13:12-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This February, 7 News is highlighting black-owned businesses across Western New York to celebrate Black History Month! Our second stop — A Taste of Soul in Buffalo.

The soul food restaurant, founded by its owner Khalilah Reese, also known as Ms. Country, is celebrating its second year open in the Elmwood Village. A family affair, the business originally started as a hobby out of the family's home over 15 years ago.

"This spot means a lot to me. This is our first time being an above ground brick and mortar. We're Black. We're a family. We're just so humbled," Reese said. "Whatever you do, just do it from your soul. Even if you're not cooking, just be happy with what you're doing out here".

You can visit A Taste of Soul at 423 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, New York 14222.

MONDAY: CLOSED
TUESDAY: CLOSED
WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: 11AM-10PM
FRIDAY-SATURDAY: 11AM-11PM
SUNDAY: 11AM-10PM

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!