Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsBuffalo

Actions

Catholic Charities celebrates 7th annual HOPE Day fundraiser

The first $61,000 donated to today's fundraiser will be matched by donors
23CC105Social800x800.png
Catholic Charities
23CC105Social800x800.png
Posted at 4:59 AM, May 15, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Catholic Charities is celebrating it's 7th annual HOPE Day. The single day fundraiser raises money for the services provided by Catholic Charities with the first $61,000 of this year's campaign set to be matched by donors including United Development, Catholic Health and OneBridge Benefits. All of this will go towards the annual Appeal's fund which helps fund services provided by Catholic Charities.

This year, Catholic Charities is partnering with Resurgence Brewery with a limited edition beer called Hops for Hope that will be sold today on Hope Day. A portion of each sale on the summer ale will go towards the fund.

Last year, over 145,000 individuals were assisted through Catholic Charities' 57 programs offered. If you'd like to donate to the fund, you can do so here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!