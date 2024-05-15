Catholic Charities celebrates 7th annual HOPE Day fundraiser

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Catholic Charities is celebrating it's 7th annual HOPE Day. The single day fundraiser raises money for the services provided by Catholic Charities with the first $61,000 of this year's campaign set to be matched by donors including United Development, Catholic Health and OneBridge Benefits. All of this will go towards the annual Appeal's fund which helps fund services provided by Catholic Charities.

This year, Catholic Charities is partnering with Resurgence Brewery with a limited edition beer called Hops for Hope that will be sold today on Hope Day. A portion of each sale on the summer ale will go towards the fund.

Last year, over 145,000 individuals were assisted through Catholic Charities' 57 programs offered. If you'd like to donate to the fund, you can do so here.