Cast of 'Water for Elephants' share tour life as show opens at Shea's Buffalo Theatre

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — "Water for Elephants" cast members are sharing their insights as performances begin at Shea's Buffalo Theatre.

Based on the critically acclaimed and bestselling novel by Sara Gruen, a young man jumps onto a moving train, unsure of where the road will take him, and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life and love beyond his wildest dreams.

Zachary Keller and Helen Krishinski, who play the two leads, Jacob and Marlena, are making their national tour debuts.

"It's been an amazing experience," Keller said. "This is my first time touring, so it's taken a lot of work to figure out, 'How do you make this work for you? How do you find your routines? How do you find things that really ground you as you're on the road?' and it's ironic as we're doing a show that is about a circus that is on the road."

"And to get to travel the country has been one of the most special experiences of my life," Krishinski said. "We couldn't do it without absolutely everyone in this company."

Matthew Murphy/MurphyMade Zachary Keller (L) and Helen Krushinski (R) with Rosie the Elephant in the national tour of "Water for Elephants".

With its big-top setting, the cast is filled with former circus performers, including Serafina Walker.

At 13-years-old, she spent 6 years with Circus Smirkus before attending École Nationale de Cirque in Montreal. Like many of her fellow castmates, this too is her first time touring for a musical.

"They get to share so much knowledge of musical theater with us circus artists, and it's just a really, really great way to bring the two communities together," Walker said.

Matthew Murphy/MurphyMade The cast of "Water for Elephants".

Walker performs aerial and acrobatic stunts throughout the performance.

"I would say the biggest reaction is the Spanish web," she said. "We climb to the top of a rope, get our wrists locked in, and then there are two people on the ground who spin us like crazy. The crowd always loves it."

WATCH: Cast of 'Water for Elephants' share tour life as show opens at Shea's Buffalo Theatre

Cast of 'Water for Elephants' share tour life as show opens at Shea's Buffalo Theatre

As the title suggests, the show features an elephant, particularly an elephant named Rosie. While there's only one elephant, it takes multiple performers to bring her to life each night.

Bringing Rosie the Elephant to life requires two three-person teams.

"We started during rehearsals with wooden dowel rods studying movement of elephants and how they walk and how they breathe and behaviors," Ella Huestis said. "It's really magical, really beautiful and it's really fun. I love especially student matinees when school groups come to the show; that moment is always really special with kids in the audience."

"Water for Elephants" runs through Sunday before hitting the road again to Ohio.