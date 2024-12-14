'Carry on the legacy': Neglia Ballet celebrated 30 years of inspiring the next generation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Three decades of molding, inspiring and elevating talent is no small feat, but Buffalo's Neglia Ballet has made its mark in all three areas.

The school, now celebrating its 30th anniversary, has been training the next generation of ballerinas and ballerinos to become top performers in the industry.

"It's a specific style and a specific form of movement that makes them different. When that kid, female or male, steps into a performance, you can tell that is Neglia's style," said Sergio Neglia Artistic Director of Neglia Ballet.

Sergio Neglia and Heidi Halt, the husband-and-wife duo behind the school, built the program from the ground up after years of teaching and performing internationally.

"We started by teaching a few classes, and people began asking if we could offer more. We didn't have a big plan, but we found a small studio to rent, and that sparked the idea," shared Heidi Halt, Neglia Ballet's Executive Director.

The school officially opened its doors in 1994 with just 10 students. By 1999, Neglia Ballet achieved nonprofit status, solidifying its mission to train and inspire young dancers.

"The students who succeed here have an amazing work ethic, a passion for what they're doing, and humility," Halt added.

One standout alum is Buffalo native Rowan Lindamood.

He was initially inspired by the iconic tap-dancing Nicholas Brothers.

Lindamood's passion for dance eventually led him to ballet.

"These two brothers did tap routines with splits down the stairs. I thought it was the coolest thing," Lindamood recalled.

He discovered ballet in 2015, when he was just nine years old, after taking a class at Neglia Ballet.

"I took one class and fell in love with it. I've been dancing ever since," said Lindamood.

Now, a professional dancer based in Chicago, Lindamood recently returned as a guest artist for Neglia Ballet's production of The Nutcracker at Shea's Performing Arts Center.

"Neglia focuses on everyone. They care about your well-being and your progress. They're strict but in a constructive way. They apply corrections, and they truly care about you as a person," he said.

Lindamood is a testament to the school's ability to nurture talent and instill a deep appreciation for the art of ballet.

"We hope one day one of our students will return to carry on the legacy. That would be a dream," Halt said.

Neglia Ballet will be celebrating its 30th year on May 17, 2025 at its Annual Spring Gala.

Follow Neglia Ballet for updates on Instagram.