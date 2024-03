CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York is getting treated to warm weather today with the high of near 70 degrees. So, why not treat yourself to some of your fair favorites like funnel cake, deep fried oreos and more at Carnival 365.

To celebrate the warm weather, the shop will be open from 4PM-8PM, with buy one get one half off of funnel cakes and $3 shaved ice bowls.

Carnival 365 is located at 3030 Genesse St in Cheektowaga.