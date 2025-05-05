Canisius University students look into toxic chemical emissions at Niagara Falls Goodyear Plant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — At first glance, it might look like just another college class presentation. But inside a Canisius University classroom this semester, students took on a real-world environmental crisis—and turned it into something much bigger.

Under the guidance of Dr. Sue Margulis, a professor in biology, animal behavior, ecology, conservation and environmental science, students were challenged to dig into local environmental issues. One group chose to investigate the Goodyear Tire and Rubber plant in Niagara Falls, where a cancer-causing chemical has been leaking into the air for years.

"People are part of the environment. We’re not separate from it,” said Dr. Margulis. “So the course really focuses on both environmental sustainability and environmental justice.”

Cancer-Causing Chemical in the Air

A 7 News I-Team investigation recently uncovered that the Goodyear plant has been releasing ortho-toluidine, a chemical linked to bladder cancer, into the air—at levels up to seven times the legal limit.

Documents obtained by 7 News show both the company and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation have long been aware of the excessive emissions. State environmental mapping shows the concentration of ortho-toluidine is highest directly over the plant and across the street.

From Classwork to Community Impact

Students Jemini Szabad, Troy Brown, Jimmy Sweeney and Jeb Braunscheidel spent the semester researching not only what the chemical does to the environment, but also how it affects nearby communities and plant workers.

For Szabad, who grew up in North Tonawanda, the issue hit close to home.

“Being at that spot was emotional, to say the least,” she said. “We went there and the smell just getting out of our cars was insane. And this is bigger than Niagara Falls—this is a Niagara County-level issue.”

While Jemini focused on community health, Troy looked at how the emissions are impacting the region’s migratory bird population. Others in the group dove into the long-term risks to workers inside the plant.

“It was hard to learn that the workers had no idea how dangerous the chemical was,” Jeb said. “There was a real lack of protective equipment.”

The students’ research culminated in a presentation—and a short film—aimed at raising awareness and calling for action.

“Always do your own research on the chemicals being spilled into your environment,” Jeb said.

“As many people should know about this as possible,” Jemini added. “Because it could happen to any of us.”

