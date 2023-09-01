Candlelight Concerts will make its debut in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Candlelight Concerts orchestra will be heading to Buffalo on September 17th for one of their three concerts in the City. The events will be held at 500 Pearl Street in the Forbes Theater.

The concerts aim to add a different kind of flair to the songs of several musical artists to help bring the music to life. Regional Manager Dana Moutis says performing in a string quartet adds to the uniqueness of the pieces, mixing up classical aspects with more contemporary forms of music.

"[It's] played by a string quartet in a very unique and amazing ambiance", she said.

"So we're talking thousands of candles in a really historic building right in Downtown Buffalo."

Candlelight Concerts also strives to please the audience. The organization even conducts research to see what kinds of music fans want to hear.

"We curate the programs based on feedback and data. So we're able to really find what people are listening to these days, old and new."

The second show will be held on October 22nd, and the third show will be held about a month later on November 17th as "A Tribute to Taylor Swift". Each concert starts at 6pm and ends at 8:30pm.

Tickets are available for purchase on the official Candlelight Concerts website.

