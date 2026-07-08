BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — What began as one woman making crackers by hand has grown into one of Western New York's fastest-growing food brands.

Top Seedz, the Buffalo-based maker of organic, gluten-free, seed-powered snacks, has completed the largest expansion in the company's history, doubling its production capacity from about 16,000 packages of crackers a day to as many as 32,000.

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Founder and CEO Rebecca Brady said the milestone is hard to believe, especially considering how the business began.

"I couldn't find a job, and I thought everybody loves a cracker, why not just give it a try? And here I am," Brady said.

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The company recently added a second production line and expanded its baking operation with additional ovens to keep up with growing demand from retailers and consumers across the country.

"When we moved in, we put in these nine ovens, and a couple of months ago we added an additional nine ovens," Brady said.

During Top Seedz's first year in business, Brady said she personally made about 16,000 boxes of crackers over the course of the entire year. Today, the company can produce nearly twice that amount in a single day.

"It's really crazy," Brady said. "I'm really lucky to have such a great team of people around me and to live in such a great city like Buffalo. Now people in California are having them, people in Florida are going to Whole Foods and buying them."

WATCH: Buffalo's Top Seedz doubles production, expands product line with biggest growth yet

Buffalo's Top Seedz doubles production, expands product line with biggest growth yet

Along with increasing production, Top Seedz is introducing new resealable pouches made with recycled material, replacing its traditional clamshell packaging. Brady said the new packaging helps keep the crackers fresher while reducing waste.

"Instead of having our product in clamshells, we are now putting them into pouches, which means people are getting a fresher product," she said.

The company has also expanded its lineup with two new flavors: Black Pepper & Turmeric and Salt-Free.

"Our big thing has always been making great food that tastes great and is good for you," Brady said. "We have that Black Pepper & Turmeric, both working together to do good things for our bodies."

Brady credits the company's growth to the retailers, distributors and customers who supported Top Seedz from the beginning.

"Whole Foods, Wegmans, Tops, they're all really big supporters of women-owned businesses," Brady said.

