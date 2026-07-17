Buffalo's Niagara Square gets safety makeover, police union raises parking concerns

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo is overhauling Niagara Square with new crosswalks, lane markings and updated traffic patterns but the changes are drawing concern from the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association (PBA) over how new parking restrictions could affect emergency response times.

The redesign follows a public survey in which more than 560 people responded. Results showed 71% of respondents felt Niagara Square is unsafe for pedestrians, 76% said it is unsafe for cyclists and 42% of drivers said they do not believe it is a safe place to drive.

Mayor Sean Ryan said the feedback made clear that residents wanted change.

"So they want a space that's more welcoming for pedestrians, cyclists, drivers, transit riders, but today's announcement is about taking action," Ryan said.

Crews began repainting the square Monday night, installing new crosswalks, clearer lane markings, and updated traffic patterns designed to better define where vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians should travel.

As part of the new traffic pattern, the city has begun issuing warning notices, rather than tickets, to vehicles parked in restricted areas, including city-owned vehicles, while motorists adjust to the new layout.

Parking Commissioner Justin Booth said the notices are meant to support the transition.

"To support the new traffic pattern, the city has begun issuing warning notices to illegally parked vehicles in Niagara Square while motorists adjust to the changes," Booth said.

Warning notices have been placed on Buffalo Police vehicles as well, prompting concern from Buffalo PBA President John Davidson, who said restricting where officers can park could slow emergency response times.

"We park where it's most advantageous for public safety when a 911 call comes out, whether it be for a nuisance call or a choking baby. People want the police there as quickly as possible, so you're going to want officers as close to the patrol vehicle as possible so when they get in, they can activate the lights and respond accordingly," Davidson said.

City officials said exceptions can be made when emergency access or special events require parking in restricted areas. The city is also working with the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority to relocate a bus shelter in Niagara Square that officials describe as redundant, with the goal of creating additional parking in the area.