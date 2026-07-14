BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo has started making changes to Niagara Square after the results of a community survey found the majority of respondents felt it is unsafe for pedestrians and bicyclists, and 41% said it is also unsafe for drivers.

The first changes on Tuesday include new road markings indicating parking spots, as well as the lines indicating traffic lanes.

City of Buffalo Parking Commissioner Justin Booth previously told 7 News the city wants to make interim improvements this summer, with long-term improvements funded by a portion of a $2.9 million state grant also being used to update parts of Niagara Street.

Announcing the improvements on social media, the city said it wants to address the community's biggest concerns "immediately." The post said the top five biggest challenges brought up in the survey were:



difficult crossings

driver behavior

confusing traffic patterns

poor bike access

traffic speeds

WATCH: Buffalo's Niagara Square gets new road markings in response to community survey

Buffalo's Niagara Square gets new road markings in response to community survey

Many people I spoke with were enjoying Niagara Square on their lunch break and welcomed upgrades, including the new road markings.

"I like the changes. I think some lines might help some of the chaos," said Ethan Haubner.

"I feel like they're already on the right track if they're going to put in the lane indicators and crosswalks," Erica Guy said.

Many were happier to hear about potential improvements for pedestrians.

"It scares me. I literally make eye contact with the drivers to make sure they're gonna stop," Melinda Grossman said.

The city says the interim changes are "just the beginning" and neighbors will have further opportunities to give feedback.

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