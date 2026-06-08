Buffalo's Ladies First project celebrates women in hip-hop at Silo City in 4th annual event

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 4th annual Ladies First project celebrated Buffalo women in hip-hop, showcasing their talent and telling their stories.

This year marked the event's expansion year, held at Silo City in Buffalo. The two-story event featured performers and visual artists, highlighting every facet of hip-hop art and culture.

The celebration also honored 12 honorees, including journalists, activists, producers, and show organizers.

WATCH: 'Showing their greatness': Buffalo's 'Ladies First' hip-hop event returns for 4th year with larger venue

Buffalo's 'Ladies First' hip-hop event returns for 4th year

Ladies First creator Schondra Aytch said her goal is to highlight the women behind the scenes who tend to get overlooked in their work.

"I always say this is an integration of education and entertainment. So, we want people to be entertained, we want people to have a good time, enjoy the music, but I also want them to see the actual faces of the powerful women in the hip-hop scene that continue to nurture it. Not only the artists, but the organizers, the people that put on shows."

Aytch hopes to keep the movement going in the future.

Those interested in following updates on the celebration can follow its Instagram page at @ladiesfirstsv.