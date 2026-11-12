BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For generations, brick streets have been part of the landscape on Buffalo's East Side. But as the city begins paving over some of those historic roads, residents are weighing the loss of a familiar piece of their neighborhood against the need for safer, smoother streets.

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On Daisy Place, the change has been welcomed by residents who say the uneven bricks had become difficult to navigate, both for drivers and pedestrians.

Ken Lee, who has lived on Daisy Place for about 25 years, said the condition of the road had become a problem for drivers.

"I think it is a beautiful thing because I have been on this street for about 25 years, and this street was terrible," Lee said. "Cars, you could hear them bottoming out when they go here. It was like having its own speed bump."

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Lee said drivers often had to maneuver around deep divots in the road.

"You would have to almost go on the sidewalk to escape the divots," he said.

Billy Banks, who has also lived on Daisy Place for more than 20 years, shared photos showing the road's condition before it was paved. She said the deteriorating surface made walking difficult and raised concerns about potential injuries.

"Right now, I feel better because, again, I'm not going to damage my vehicle," Banks said. "Pedestrians aren't going to get hurt by stepping in a sinkhole, basically, and aesthetically, it looks great."

WATCH: Buffalo's historic brick roads spark mixed feelings as city paves over East Side streets

Buffalo's historic brick roads spark mixed feelings as city paves over East Side streets

But just nearby on Viola Park, the historic brick roadway remains. Some residents there say they would welcome the same improvements.

Madino Osman, who lives on Viola Park, said the uneven road has made getting around more difficult, particularly when walking with children or family members.

She said paving the road would make it easier to take her children to the bus and help family members avoid discomfort from the bumps.

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The city said its Department of Public Works sent postcards to residents asking whether they had any objections to paving the road. According to the city, no residents voted in opposition.

The area's councilmember also requested the paving, citing the road's dangerous condition.

While the bricks are no longer visible on Daisy Place, the city says they remain intact beneath the pavement and could potentially be restored in the future. However, the estimated cost of restoration is $2 million.

For some residents, the decision is about more than road conditions. Nicolas Price said the brick streets hold personal memories because he grew up spending time in his grandmother's neighborhood.

"I liked the bricks because growing up, this is my grandma's neighborhood, so my whole life I knew the bricks," Price said. "But I am not too mad about change."

As more of Buffalo's historic brick streets face potential changes, residents are left balancing the neighborhood's past with the practical concerns of getting around safely.

