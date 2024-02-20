Buffalo's first Black-owned and women-owned dispensary planted in historic Allentown neighborhood

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new establishment that is further enriching the Allentown neighborhood has come in the form of an adult-use cannabis dispensary.

"The card program sterns out as a testament to forward-thinking approach and the cannabis industry, fostering growth and inclusivity," Public Flower co-owner, Moriah Kelly said.

It is the first Black-owned and women-owned licensed cannabis dispensary in the Queen City and it goes by the name: Public Flower.

"It's a challenge to do what you all have done and I'm really super proud of you," New York State Assembly Majority leader Honorable Crystal Peoples-Stokes shared.

Buffalo Common Council member for the Fillmore District Mitch Nowakowski said, "From a council member's standpoint, I look at things from a very ground view, so I look at uses and what contributions storefronts do. I know that this is going to be a new chapter for Allen Street and turning the corner where it may not be just bars and restaurants. It's going to be other retail facilities."

Co-owners and couple Sheldon Anderson and Moriah Kelly sharing their gratitude to elected officials, family members and friends alike.

Kelly said, "Their efforts and architecting the MRTA have been instrumental in supporting legal cannabis stores across Buffalo. This support is not just about business but it's about ushering a new era of economic development and community enrichment."

Business owners in Allentown could not be happier to become close proximity to the new business owners and are looking forward to the added vibrancy of the neighborhood.

Kassahun spoke with Jake Strawser, co-owner of Billy Club restaurant, and Patty Macdonald, president of the Allentown Association.

Billy Club co-owner Jake Strawser said, "Obviously, we had a ton of construction that took place for a while. After that, it's been nice to see an increase in foot traffic and overall just business in the street in general."

Owners of Mica Scoops, Moncel and Kathleen Golden, told Kassahun they are excited about the addition because they will get to witness Allen Street's buildings become full to the brim. New shop owners themselves, they shared it is an exciting time to be part of the Allentown Neighborhood!

Mica Scoops just opened about one month ago.

"We were delighted that this iconic building that was home to the antique man and much, much loved business in the neighborhood. We're delighted that it hasn't stayed vacant and it's become the home of another promising, new business," Allentown Association president Patty Macdonald explained.

The Allentown Association encourages people looking for spaces or looking to get into business to reach out to Allentown Association to further enrich the neighborhood.

Public Flower can also be found on Instagram at @PublicFlower