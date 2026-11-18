BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A story of tragedy, resilience and extraordinary kindness took center stage Tuesday night as "The Buffalo Miracle" premiered at the North Park Theatre in Buffalo, bringing renewed attention to the people who helped save more than 50 lives during the deadly Christmas blizzard of 2022.

The documentary tells the story of Kristin Kosha and Jeff Spengler, two McDonald's employees who made the decision to keep an Amherst restaurant open during the historic storm, welcoming stranded strangers inside and providing them with food, warmth and shelter.

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Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen serves as an executive producer on the film, helping bring the story of Western New York's resilience to a national audience.

For Allen, the project is about more than football. He said the documentary captures the spirit of the community and the people who make Western New York special.

"This is Buffalo and to be able to tell this story and be a part of telling the story... I think this film really encapsulates what Western New York is all about and the people here," Allen said.

The December 2022 blizzard brought dangerous conditions to the region, with winds reaching 80 miles per hour, massive snowdrifts and subzero temperatures. Amid the devastation, Kosha and Spengler opened their restaurant doors to more than 50 people who needed somewhere safe to go.

Director Ben Proudfoot described the employee's decision as a bright spot in an otherwise tragic story.

"It's sort of a bright spot... this silver lining in a really tragic story about somebody who made what seemed like a simple sacrifice by opening the door to the McDonald's and saving over 50 people," Proudfoot said.

Proudfoot said he saw an opportunity to tell the story and connected with Allen as the Bills quarterback was beginning to develop his own production company.

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"It was sort of a Christmas miracle of its own... and that's when we first started having this conversation. And it was immediate... a passion to want to be a part of telling this story," Proudfoot said.

For the McDonald's employees who were at the center of the events, seeing their experience make its way to HBO was something they never expected.

"So when we had heard that HBO was in the mix, I was like, seriously? Like, all right, I guess this is the real deal. So here we are," Kristin Kosha said.

Allen said the story also highlights the power of people from different backgrounds coming together during difficult times. He hopes to continue telling meaningful stories through his production company, Out of Pocket Studios.

"It's really a microcosm of what I think we could all get better at. Different cultures, different races, different people coming together for one common goal. And we got some good stuff coming in out of pocket. Very excited to progress forward," Allen said.

WATCH: Buffalo's 'Christmas miracle' gets red-carpet premiere at North Park Theatre

Buffalo's 'Christmas miracle' gets red-carpet premiere at North Park Theatre

The film also gave Proudfoot a deeper appreciation for Buffalo and its people. He said the city's reputation as the City of Good Neighbors is more than just a slogan.

"I love Buffalo. You know, I didn't know much about Buffalo. Other than, you know, the snow and the Bills. But that's just where the story begins," Proudfoot said.

"The Buffalo Miracle" premiered Tuesday at the North Park Theatre ahead of its scheduled HBO debut next week, bringing a powerful story of compassion and community to audiences beyond Western New York.

