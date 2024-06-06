Buffalo Zoo welcomes new red panda, Himalaya

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Meet the newest addition to the Buffalo Zoo, Himalaya! She's an 11-month-old red panda from the Greenville Zoo in South Carolina.

Himalaya joins the zoo's three-year-old male red panda, Mogwai, as part of the Association of Zoo and Aquariums Species Survival Plan.

"We are thrilled to welcome our newest resident - Himalaya. She is a beautiful red panda with a charming and playful spirit," said Lisa Smith, President and CEO at the Buffalo Zoo. "She is an adorable ambassador for her species, which is in danger of extinction. Himalaya will help us raise awareness about the vital importance of conservation and our role in saving wildlife."

The Species Survival Plan ensures the genetic health of threatened and endangered species in zoos across North America.

You can visit Himalaya at the Buffalo Zoo daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can find more information online here.