BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Zoo is taking visitors back in time with the opening of its newest attraction, Destination Dinosaur.

The prehistoric-themed exhibit features more than a dozen life-like, moving animatronic dinosaurs spread throughout a section of the zoo grounds, giving families a chance to come face-to-face with some of history’s largest creatures.

“This is one of the only places in Buffalo where you can come and see these huge dinosaurs and these massive creatures,” said Adam Gorski with the Buffalo Zoo.

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Visitors already got an early glimpse of the attraction this week, including Jorge Diaz, who was at the zoo with his family when they spotted a T-Rex outside.

“We were surprised. It was awesome. We liked it a lot,” Diaz said.

Even though the exhibit does not officially open until Saturday, Diaz said his family plans to return.

“We love the zoo, we love the animals and we are super excited to see the dinosaur exhibit,” he said.

WATCH: Buffalo Zoo taking visitors back in time with new Destination Dinosaur exhibit

Buffalo Zoo taking visitors back in time with new Destination Dinosaur exhibit

Zoo representatives say Destination Dinosaur offers more than just towering creatures.

“We also have our dig pit and you can go ahead and look for fossils; there are photo opportunities and on top of that, you get to spend a beautiful day at the zoo,” said Gorski

The exhibit will also feature a daily dinosaur show, a dinosaur-themed party area and a Dinosaur Evolution virtual reality ride.

“A day at the zoo is always a great time and a fun educational experience and having this is a bonus, something free our zoo visitors can take advantage of and have fun, something enlightening,” Gorski said.

Diaz said attractions like this are exactly what Buffalo families need.

“It’s just stuff like this, new events like dinosaurs, new stuff coming to the zoo, new events, new stuff for the kids to do, for us, as a family,” Diaz said.

Destination Dinosaur opens Saturday at 10 a.m. and will run through the fall. The exhibit is included with regular zoo admission and is free for members.