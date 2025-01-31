Buffalo Zoo receives $9 million from Empire State Development to make numerous improvements

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Zoo will receive $9 million from Empire State Development to fund critical improvements to its facilities.

The funding will be used to renovate several animal habitats, including the Sea Lion exhibit, which requires significant repairs to improve water quality and structural integrity. The improvements are necessary to meet the standards set by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

"One of the big things is the water quality," said Lisa Smith, President and CEO of the Buffalo Zoo. "These animals spend 90 percent of their time in water and we're meeting their needs now but we want to improve our systems."

The Sea Lion exhibit alone requires nearly $500,000 in repairs, including addressing wear and tear on the beaches and replacing large filters that are currently malfunctioning.

Hope Knight, President and CEO of Empire State Development, said the funds will also support animal care, employee safety, and other critical elements to sustain the zoo.

Other planned improvements include a self-sustained life support system outside the giraffe exhibit and enhancements to the Children's Resource Center.

These renovations are expected to enhance the visitor experience and ensure the welfare of the animals, aligning with the zoo's commitment to high standards of care and safety.

