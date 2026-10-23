BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and a Buffalo woman is sharing her journey with breast cancer to highlight the importance of early detection and knowing your body.

For Lauren Lee and her husband, life has always revolved around staying active, traveling and exploring new places together. Originally from the Albany area, the couple moved to Buffalo eight years ago and dreamed of visiting every national park in the country.

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But in May, three months after her 30th birthday, Lee was diagnosed with stage 2 invasive ductal carcinoma, a type of breast cancer.

“I found a lump and thought it was suspicious,” Lee said.

The diagnosis forced the couple to put travel plans and social lives on hold as they shifted their focus on treatment.

“We went from planning, like, park trips and going out with friends and things like that, to then changing all of that to being in an oncologist's office and planning for my next chemo,” Lee said.

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Lee completed six rounds of chemotherapy over 18 weeks and is preparing for a double mastectomy scheduled for early November.

While treatment has been physically and emotionally challenging, Lee said maintaining a positive outlook has helped her through some of her darkest moments.

“But being optimistic is everything,” Lee said. “There were some days that I felt so consumed with the diagnosis and depression that came along with it that it was really hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

She said completing chemotherapy has given her hope as she prepares for surgery.

“The worst is behind me,” she said. “Chemotherapy was terrible, but surgery is next, and that's the next step in getting all of this out.”

Lee hopes sharing her experience will encourage other women to prioritize health and advocate for themselves.

WATCH: Buffalo woman turns breast cancer diagnosis into message of hope

Buffalo woman turns breast cancer diagnosis into message of hope

According to the American Cancer Society, about 4% of breast cancer cases in the United States are diagnosed in women younger than 40.

“My journey is not unique,” Lee said. “One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer, so screening is super important.”

As Lee continues her treatment, her Buffalo community is stepping up to support her.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, F45 Training in Amherst is hosting a fundraiser featuring a workout class to support Lee.

Jennifer Hartridge, owner of F45 Training in Amherst, said the hourlong class will combine strength training and cardio, with all proceeds going toward helping Lee.

“It is an hour-long, and you are going to get a little bit of strength, a little bit of cardio, and all the proceeds will be going to help Lauren,” Hartridge said.

For Lee, the fundraiser is another example of the support she received throughout her diagnosis.

“I've been shown so much love through my journey,” Lee said.

Although the couple's plans to explore national parks remain on hold, Lee is looking forward to a time when her life is no longer centered on medical appointments, treatment and surgery.

For more information about how to support Lee, scan the QR code.