Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
11  WX Alerts 77  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal NewsBuffalo

Actions

Buffalo woman stabbed to death at Pine Harbor Apartments

An investigation is underway into a deadly stabbing in Buffalo on Saturday afternoon. Buffalo Police say that shortly after 3:30 p.m., officers responded to calls that a woman had been stabbed at the Pine Harbor Apartments on Seventh Street.
Buffalo woman stabbed to death at Pine Harbor Apartments
Posted
and last updated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An investigation is underway into a deadly stabbing in Buffalo on Saturday afternoon.

Buffalo Police say that shortly after 3:30 p.m., officers responded to calls that a woman had been stabbed at the Pine Harbor Apartments on Seventh Street.

Police say that the woman was transported to ECMC, where she died from her injuries.

WATCH: Buffalo woman stabbed to death at Pine Harbor Apartments

Buffalo woman stabbed to death at Pine Harbor Apartments

Detectives are investigating this as a “potential domestic incident.”

Police did not release the woman's name — no word yet on any suspects or arrests made.

Pine Harbor Apartments STABBING

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

If you or anyone you know is a victim of domestic violence, help is available 24/7 by calling Erie County’s 24-Hour Crisis Hotline at 716-834-3131.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app