BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An investigation is underway into a deadly stabbing in Buffalo on Saturday afternoon.

Buffalo Police say that shortly after 3:30 p.m., officers responded to calls that a woman had been stabbed at the Pine Harbor Apartments on Seventh Street.

Police say that the woman was transported to ECMC, where she died from her injuries.

Buffalo woman stabbed to death at Pine Harbor Apartments

Detectives are investigating this as a “potential domestic incident.”

Police did not release the woman's name — no word yet on any suspects or arrests made.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

If you or anyone you know is a victim of domestic violence, help is available 24/7 by calling Erie County’s 24-Hour Crisis Hotline at 716-834-3131.