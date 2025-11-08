Buffalo Water Authority quietly cuts lead pipe replacement program, leaving homeowners without help

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Water Authority has quietly suspended a program that helped homeowners replace dangerous lead pipes, leaving dozens of residents without assistance for repairs that can cost thousands.

The Replacing Old Lead Lines program, known as ROLL, was paused without public notice, affecting homeowners like Mamie Walker who had been waiting months for help replacing her lead water pipes.

"Ask anybody around here, who really got $15 to $20,000?" Walker said. "That's what the program, city programs are implemented for, to help the less fortunate."

The ROLL program launched in 2019 to address Buffalo's massive lead pipe problem. The city has roughly 40,000 lead pipes needing replacement, ranking as the 14th-most in the country according to a 2024 report.

Walker was among dozens of homeowners left without information after the program was suspended. She later spoke at a water board meeting to voice her concerns.

"Not every homeowner has funds to pay $15K to a plumber for something the ROLL program is supposed to be for old lead lines," Walker said during the meeting.

Video from the meeting shows board members discussing delaying notifications to 70 households with leaking pipes, potentially preventing them from applying for replacements before the program was suspended.

"It should be based on the fact that you have a need, apply, meet the criteria, you should get the assistance," Walker said.

The Buffalo Water Board code does not allow homeowners to make repairs to lead pipes, and forces them to replace them if there is a leak. Board members stated during the meeting that homeowners' water could be shut off if the pipes are not replaced.

Board members also discussed potential public relations consequences of the decision.

"I would suggest you don't stop ROLL abruptly, without thinking it through; it has to have guidance, directions, public relations. If you stop it today, it could cause a public relations nightmare," one board member said during the meeting.

Another member responded by saying, "I'm trying to determine if this cost we're bearing that technically should be on the customer side, is there some way around it, because you're concerned about this PR matter, I'm not so concerned about that. I get the issue of lead, I get the public health issue, constituencies in the city."

Board members eventually paused the program at the end of the meeting before going into an executive session.

The water board increased funding for "high priority repairs and lead services" by about $2.5 million, only on the stipulation that the ROLL program be paused.

Data shows the program has helped thousands of Buffalo families.

City officials did not respond to our requests for comment.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.