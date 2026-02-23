Buffalo United for Peace hosts 16th annual Ramadan Friendship Dinner

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo United for Peace hosted its 16th annual Ramadan Friendship Dinner Thursday evening, in the ceremonial courtroom of Old County Hall, in Downtown Buffalo.

The holy month of Ramadan began Tuesday night for Muslims around the world and is a time for religious reflection, increased worship, charity and community. The interfaith event centered on friendship and bringing people together.

Dr. Mustafa Gokcek, Buffalo UP - United for Peace leader said, "The idea is to bring together people from different backgrounds, different walks of life, just to share a dinner together, share an evening together, share their ideas, and improve friendship."

During Ramadan, Muslims who are healthy and able to do so are expected to fast between dawn and sunset.