'We take care of each other': Buffalo union workers build custom ramp for injured rail worker

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo rail worker facing a life-changing amputation is getting help from his union family, who built him a custom wheelchair ramp to ensure he can access his home with independence.

David Garringer, a railroader who was injured on the job in 2023, has been out of work since the accident and has undergone five surgeries. Now, he is facing an upcoming leg amputation. Garringer reached out to his union brothers for help with home accessibility.

"This is what we do. We're a union. We take care of each other. We circle the wagons just like Buffalo is supposed to do," said Dan Banks, Government Affairs representative for the S.M.A.R.T. Transportation Division.

Members of the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Union, known as S.M.A.R.T., gathered at David's home on Selkirk Street in Buffalo to build the custom sheet metal wheelchair ramp. The collaboration came together in just one week and they were at Garringer's home by Friday morning around 9 a.m. and finished around 1 p.m.

"He's been getting bad news ever since then and now he's having to get a leg amputation," said Adam Kerr, Union Organizer for S.M.A.R.T. Local 71.

Banks, who represents the union out of Cleveland, coordinated with Buffalo's sheet metal division to make the ramp a reality. Western New York's S.M.A.R.T. Local 71 group has experience building wheelchair ramps for other union members.

"We've had history building some wheelchair ramps in the past before for other members, so we just jumped on the opportunity, saw something that we could help out with, wheelchair ramps all metal, so that's our expertise," Kerr said.

"And here we are a week later installing this beautiful ramp, ensuring that Brother Garringer is going to have access, freedom and mobility and independence," Banks said.

While the ramp solves one accessibility challenge, Garringer still faces another hurdle. At 6 feet 8 inches tall, he needs a custom-fit wheelchair, which comes with a significant cost. His wife has created a GoFundMe campaign to help offset the wheelchair expenses.

"If we can get him in this chair beforehand, it would make life a lot easier," Banks said.

