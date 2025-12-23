Buffalo to pay $3M to settle lawsuit filed by family of man killed in Molly's Pub incident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo has agreed to pay $3 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of William Sager Jr., who died in 2014 after being pushed down stairs at a local bar.

The Buffalo Common Council approved the settlement on Tuesday, which stems from an incident that occurred on May 20, 2014, at Molly's Pub on Main Street in the University District.

Sager, 28, suffered a traumatic brain injury and spent more than two months in a coma before he died.

The bar's manager, Jeffrey Basil, later pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

The case became more complex due to allegations involving off-duty Buffalo police officers who were working security at the bar that night.

The officers were accused of restraining Sager's friend and covering up what happened. One of those officers later resigned from the department and served jail time.

"It's of some consolation to us that our current leaders have acknowledged the failure of leadership of the past administrations, particularly in the police department," said Francis Letro, attorney for the Sager family.

Letro noted the timing of the settlement during the holiday season carries special significance for the family.

"During the holiday season, this is a bittersweet day for them," Letro said. "This time of year, we all think of our loved ones who have departed, particularly service members such as Bill."

The $3 million settlement is expected to push the city's settlement budget into deficit.

However, attorneys for the Sager family say a separate lawsuit remains pending against current and former Buffalo police officers, as well as individuals connected to Molly's Pub.

That lawsuit has not been scheduled for trial.

Attorneys for the Sager family say they plan to continue pursuing accountability in the remaining cases.

