Buffalo to deploy trap cameras to crack down on illegal dumping citywide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo city officials will soon deploy trap cameras at known illegal dumping sites throughout the city, in an effort to catch and prosecute offenders, with violators facing a misdemeanor charge and a $2,200 fine.

Deputy Mayor Benjamin Swanekamp said the city is purchasing the cameras using a grant from Erie County Legislator Taisha St. Jean Tard. According to the deputy mayor, the cameras will capture license plates and photos of the perpetrators.

In addition to the $2,200 fine, the city charter also carves out a healthy $1,100 reward to those who provide information to the city, leading to a conviction for illegal dumping.

"Those tips can be called into 311 or through the 311 app," Swanekamp said.

He encourages residents to capture photos, videos and license plates, but he urged residents to put their safety first.

"Don't directly confront dumpers. Keep your distance," he said.

The deputy mayor warned the city intends to publicize the results of enforcement efforts.

"We definitely intend to make an example of those that are abusing our lots," he added.

A PERSISTENT PROBLEM

Buffalo is a magnet for illegal dumping, and the high number of vacant lots is a factor.

I drove around the city and quickly learned Central Park Avenue is an illegal dumping hot spot. City crews cleared the worst of the garbage there within the past 24 hours, but full garbage bags, garden waste and construction debris remain.

Craig Powell, a resident who has lived in the area for 38 years, said the problem is nothing new.

"I've seen televisions, flat screen televisions. We get a lot of those back here. Furniture, mattresses, garbage, anything you can think of," Powell said.

Powell told me dumpers often take advantage of the cover of darkness.

"You got a pickup truck, they'll come down here at night, quickly push it out back and keep moving," Powell said.

He believes surveillance and enforcing financial penalties are key to addressing the problem long-term. He also wants the city to make an example of the perpetrators.

WATCH: Buffalo to deploy trap cameras to crack down on illegal dumping citywide