Buffalo theater community mourns loss of Shakespeare in Delaware Park founder Saul Elkin

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Saul Elkin, who brought Shakespeare to Buffalo's Delaware Park five decades ago, has died after founding and nurturing one of Buffalo's beloved cultural traditions.

"Everybody knows Saul's booming voice and laugh, it was just infectious," said Lisa Ludwig, executive director of Shakespeare at Delaware Park.

Elkin founded Shakespeare in Delaware Park in 1975, inspired by his mentor Joe Papp, the founder of the world-famous Shakespeare in the Park in New York City's Central Park.

"Joe called Saul up and said, 'What kind of Shakespeare is going on in Buffalo?' and Saul said, 'Oh yeah, not a lot,' and he said, 'Well, why don't you start something?' and Saul did," Ludwig said.

What began as a bare-bones production at the foot of a hill next to Hoyt Lake turned into a beloved summer tradition for both Shakespeare enthusiasts and casual theatergoers alike. The performances have always been free, although donations were always encouraged.

In an interview with 7 News eight years ago, Elkin, who acted in and directed many of the productions, spoke about his enduring passion for putting on Shakespeare's comedies and tragedies for Buffalo audiences.

"I guess it's just my passion for it," Elkin said. "I love it, so my passion for it hasn't diminished in 42 years."

Ludwig said that Elkin's health had been failing recently, and he wasn't able to attend this year's production of "Twelfth Night," in which his daughter, Rebecca, appeared in the role of Olivia.

However, the audience made sure to send their love to the founder, recording a big "Hi, Saul!", which was shared with him.

"He wasn't able to come to the hill this year, but we made sure he knew how much he was loved," Ludwig said.

The performance area in Delaware Park has come to be known as "Shakespeare Hill," and the stage was recently named after Elkin.

"He leaves an indelible mark," said theater critic Anthony Chase.

Elkin himself once expressed confidence that Shakespeare in Delaware Park would continue to endure.

"I think it'll go on and on," Elkin said. "I mean, as long as the city continues to want it and the park continues to want it, I think audiences want it. So I think we'll be here 42 years on to the next 42."

In addition to Shakespeare in Delaware Park, he also co-founded Jewish Repertory Theater. He was the former chair of the University at Buffalo's Theatre Department.

