Buffalo temporarily pauses collection of amusement license fees; will work to resolve issues

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW — The City of Buffalo tells 7 News it has temporarily paused the collection of amusement license fees.

In a letter informing business owners of the pause, the city said it has reviewed the ordinance and is looking to make adjustments. It will work with the Common Council to resolve any issues.

The Investigative Post first reported on the fee and obtained a letter that business owners received telling them the "fee" that was established even though most places had never even heard of it.

"Licensing is required for each event which falls into the category of an Amusement. Amusements include but are not limited to lectures, exhibitions, theatre, sports, comedy, music and other shows that charge a fee for entry. Please be advised that if you operate an Amusement, you must license your events. Many establishments license their complete season or a block of performances for efficiency," the letter said.

The letter also stated businesses could be fined if they failed to license amusement events.

Investigative Post