BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mayor Byron Brown announced Sunday afternoon that the city's splash pads will remain open another week due to the expected warm weather.

The splash pads will now close on September 10.

However, Sunday is your last chance to go swimming in the city's outdoor pools. They close on September 4.

