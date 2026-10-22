BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo school leaders were expected to vote Wednesday on a proposed school closure plan that could reshape the district for the 2027-2028 school year.

But after parents, educators and community members voiced concerns during a board meeting, Interim Superintendent Ebony Prophet Bullock announced the vote would not take place that night.

WATCH: Buffalo School Board pauses closure plan vote after community pushback

Buffalo School Board pauses closure plan vote after community pushback

Before the meeting, protesters gathered to call on the district to slow down the process and give school communities more time to weigh in.

Kelly Akamissy, a faculty member at P.S. 90, said staff understand the district is facing challenges but believe decisions about closures should not be rushed.

"We are here because we understand there's a problem," she said. "We get it. However, we don't make decisions so quickly or abruptly. We've been through a lot as faculty and staff in every single building."

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Melissa Kenny, a teacher at P.S. 363, said delaying a vote by a month could give the district time to develop a more complete plan.

"If the board waits one month to do any kind of a vote on this, they could at least actually have a fully articulated plan."

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Inside the meeting, more people came forward, and Prophet Bullock addressed the tension in the room.

“What is weighing on us heavily right now? The air in the room is heavy,” she said. “You are important to the 10 of us up here. We heard you. We’re pulling it. We will not be voting on it today."

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Prophet Bullock said the proposal and its revisions came from listening to the community. She invited them to return for another meeting Monday.

Some students expressed appreciation for the board’s decision to pause the vote and reconsider the proposal, saying they hope to continue working with district leaders toward solutions that benefit the school community.

The next meeting is scheduled for Monday at 5:30 p.m. at P.S. 94, where families and staff will have another opportunity to share their concerns about the plan.