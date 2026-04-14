Buffalo Sabres playoff tickets sell out fast as fans celebrate end of drought at watch parties

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — General admission tickets for the first round of the Buffalo Sabres playoffs went on sale today, but they did not last long.\

Nearly 30,000 people waited in the online queue for tickets, which is well over the 19,000-seat capacity inside KeyBank Center. The organization said the tickets sold out quickly. If the Sabres advance to the next round, more ticket information will be announced at a later date.

For fans who missed out on tickets, the team is hosting a "Party at the Plaza" Sabrehood Block Party for every home game.

I checked in with fans tonight at Southern Tier Brewing, located right near the arena, as the team took on the Chicago Blackhawks.

"Everybody's so excited and it's going to be like how the Buffalo Bills were and like breaking that streak. It's going to be even bigger, probably," Charlie Abbott said.

Young hockey players who were in diapers the last time the team was in the playoffs are also feeling the energy.

"It's inspiring watching the boys, they're playing well, and I like watching the games and it makes me want to play better when I play hockey," Ron Pilat said.

"I was a child excited, but now I'm to be an adult and see it all happen and to be a part of it, be a part of the community, it's more than exciting. I'm ready," Carol Bove said.

Some fans remember the glory days of 2011 and say it is a tremendous relief and a dream come true this time around.

"The team. They play great as a team. Every player is contributing in some different kind of way every game, and it's just a lot, there's just a lot of fun to watch," Mark Dentinger said.

As fans flock to their favorite watch party venues, The Sabrehood is hoping the community will rally with them to support the team. The club brings positivity to local businesses and donates to charity with its events. Monday's watch party included door prizes, gift certificates, and a 50/50 raffle.

"Congregate all the Sabres fans together as we make this push to the playoffs. We're so excited that you know we've broken the drought after 14-15 years," Brandon Carr said.

For fans like Aidan Manley, whose grandfather was former Sabres coach John Muckler from the 1990s, this moment is especially meaningful. Muckler notably secured the team's first playoff series win in 10 years at the time.

"I grew up watching it with him, so we never got to see the playoffs together. It's so awesome to see the city come together. Obviously, we see with the Bills, how exciting the city is, and now we're seeing with the Sabres, and it's really exciting, I will say that," Manley said.

The Sabrehood will choose a different venue for every single away game during the playoffs. The next venue will be at Mister's Bar and Lanes in East Aurora.