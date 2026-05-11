Buffalo Sabres fans filled Thirsty Buffalo on Elmwood Avenue for a watch party on Sunday night as the city continues to rally behind the team.

“It is fantastic that we are back in this position after so many years, it is great,” one fan said.

Chants of “Let’s go Buffalo! Let’s go Sabres!” echoed throughout the restaurant as fans watched every moment of the game.

The energy inside the building stayed high from start to finish, with many fans still confident in the team’s chances moving forward.

“Who would have thought from the beginning of the season to now, we are in this with a great chance to win it all,” Deborah Palmer said.

Others hoped to see the team respond after a tough performance.

“Well, hopefully they come back and show up because they didn’t last game. They need to get back in and win it,” Jenna Dolden said.

And even though the outcome wasn’t what many wanted, fans remained positive about what is ahead.

“It is OK, we are going to move forward onto bigger and better,” Jessica Miller said.

WATCH: Buffalo Sabres fans pack watch party at Elmwood Avenue bar despite tough loss

Buffalo Sabres fans pack watch party at Elmwood Avenue bar despite tough loss

One fan said the game could have looked very different if early opportunities had turned into goals.

“I feel like they controlled the first two periods…we came out hot and missed a couple of chances, and this score could be totally different,” the fan said.

The playoff atmosphere is also providing a boost to local businesses, with watch parties drawing large crowds to restaurants and bars across the city.

“We had a rough game too, but we came back, and we are about to start game three and game four so we are ready to pack the house, support these local businesses, run our raffles for charities, and have a great time,” Brandon Carr, owner of The Buffalo Sabre Blades, said.

And despite the final score, many fans say their excitement for the team has not changed.

“Despite the score, what we have seen throughout this whole season, everyone still continues to be optimistic,” one fan said. “They are all reacting very positively and everyone is happy to just be here.”