BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo's pay-to-park app, Buffalo Roam, is being gradually phased out and replaced by ParkMobile, another app-based way to pay, according to the city's parking department.

ParkMobile signs have recently appeared along stretches of Elmwood Ave. and Allen St. The city confirmed the change via email.

Buffalo Roam launched in 2017 but has drawn mixed reviews, with users online complaining of network errors and difficulty finding the correct parking zone. It also requires a $10 minimum spend, with users having to load money on the app before use. That's a particular bug-bear for those visiting from out of town.

It's replacement, ParkMobile is pay-as-you-park, with no need to load credit in advance. The app is active in 600 cities nationwide according to the company's website, and is already live in Buffalo.

The city said the contract with Buffalo Roam expired, with ParkMobile winning the bid process to replace it.

"Through that process ParkMobile was determined to be the best value to the City," the city's parking department said.

WATCH: Buffalo Roam to be replaced by ParkMobile, pay-as-you-park

Buffalo Roam to be replaced by ParkMobile, pay-as-you-park

Users select a parking zone by identifying the zone number as shown on the new ParkMobile signs, or they can find the nearest zone through the app. You then select your desired amount of parking time before confirming payment.

Isaac Chrzaszcz regularly parks along Elmwood Ave. and said he is familiar with ParkMobile from other cities.

"I'll be honest I don't usually pay for parking a lot down here, but now with the new signs and [the city] having more parking enforcement, I'll probably be using my phone to scan this regularly," Chrzaszcz said.

But Buffalo Roam is not yet extinct. The city's parking department told me users of the Buffalo Roam app can continue to use it while the new app is being phased in. They assured me parking enforcement officers have access to data from both Buffalo Roam and ParkMobile.

Traditional parking meters, which accept cash or card, also remain in place.

"All the pay and display kiosks are in process of being repaired as we look into a full-scale upgrade and replacement of them," the parking department added.

New ParkMobile signs will continue to be installed in all metered parking areas, starting with downtown, Elmwood Ave., and Hertel Ave.

