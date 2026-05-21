BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — LaVita Spentz has lived next door to two empty lots near Moselle Park in Buffalo for 30 years. Last week, construction crews showed up, and she didn't know why.

"I kept seeing people walk past my [door] camera," Spentz said.

To her surprise, she learned construction work was underway on a new playground. It's a city project that the Buffalo Urban Development Corporation suggested to activate vacant lots in the city. More than 84% of those lots are on the East Side, according to the city's website.

"The city could have rung the doorbell, or they could have put something in the mail, or even called me," Spentz said.

She also raised concerns about the city's housing needs.

"I agree with them doing something good with [the lots], but because of the way Buffalo's housing is, I was thinking a house would have been much better," Spentz said.

WATCH: Buffalo resident says she wasn't notified about new playground next to her home

Buffalo resident says she wasn't notified about new playground next to her home

So why wasn't she told about the project, despite living so close? The city told me formal mailed notices to adjacent property owners weren't required because no zoning changes were needed.

Still, Spentz says the community wasn't properly informed. But at the nearby basketball courts, at least one neighbor welcomed the project.

"I feel like it'll be a nice part of the neighborhood now there's more young families in the area," Evelio Vasquez said.

He added that families currently have to travel to find recreational space with a good playground.

The playground is expected to be finished in the coming weeks.