BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo has reduced the number of paid work placements in the mayor's summer youth program by about half over the last two years.

The program, which started in 2006, usually provides more than 1,300 young people in Buffalo with paid work experience each summer. But under the Scanlon administration, the city only provided summer internships to around 600 young people in 2025 according to mayor Ryan's office. They tell me that is because the program was previously partially funded by federal American Rescue Plan dollars, but now, that money has been spent.

The City of Buffalo's budget shows funding for the Division of Youth Services, which operates the program, was cut by around 14% between FY2024-2025 and FY2025-2026.

As a result, Ryan's office said they will also offer around 600 placements this year.

That means fewer interns for places like the Gloria J. Parks Community Center in the city's University District. Organizers there use interns to support their summer school for around 125 children. Associate Director Anthony Alcocer said he requested 10 interns from the mayor's program for this summer.

"Recently I was told by the mayor's summer youth office that we may not end up getting the amount that we asked for due to budget cuts," Alcocer said.

And there's another problem with the application process this year, stemming from mixed messages from Buffalo Public Schools and the mayor's office.

WATCH: Buffalo reduces summer youth internships as federal funding expires

Buffalo reduces summer youth internships as federal funding expires

In a callout for applications on Facebook, BPS said the deadline was March 27, whereas Ryan's office said the window would close when capacity was reached. The city shut the application window on March 13 after receiving around 1,000 applications, according to a city press release.

Buffalo Common Councilmember Rasheed Wyatt represents the University District. He said the disparity between deadlines was a problem for one mother who recently contacted his office asking why the portal was closed.

"Her children don't have that opportunity because she was desperate, you know, for her kids to have a summer youth job because she's not making a lot of money," Wyatt said.

"It's not only gonna hurt the young people and their families, because many of these young kids use these opportunities and these dollars to help them with clothing for the school year, school supplies, and other things they may need that takes the pressure off the parent," Wyatt said.

Budget documents from 2014-2018 and old city press releases show the Brown administration reported placing around 1,400 interns during those years. That was before American Rescue Plan dollars were given to municipalities in 2021.

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