Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams discusses the state of the district

More than 29,000 students are currently enrolled in Buffalo Public Schools, the largest district in New York State outside of the boroughs of New York City.

It is currently facing some serious financial challenges as $90 million in American Rescue Plan funding will run out by June 30. The district said the goal is to trim that funding from the budget and it is trying to do that without any layoffs.

Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams joined 7 Voices on Thursday to discuss the state of the district.

You can watch the full one-on-one in the video player above.