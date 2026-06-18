'Irresponsible behavior': BPS board approves pay raises for top staff amid position cuts, drawing criticism

Buffalo Public Schools' Board of Education approved a 3% pay raise for the superintendent's cabinet and exempt employees at its final meeting of the 2025-26 school year, drawing sharp criticism from community members and a board member who questioned the timing amid a $60 million budget deficit.

More than two dozen employees will receive the raise, which is the first in three years, according to a BPS spokesperson. The vote came less than a month after the board passed a $1.4 billion budget for the upcoming school year that eliminates 51 full-time positions.

The public hearing portion of the meeting grew heated as former board member Sharon Belton-Cottman, who served from 2010 to 2025, challenged the decision.

"Programs were canceled. Removal of qualified staff, um, projects, but your projected closing all under the guise of a $60 million deficit. Additional academic, the additional problem with our additional academic state is unacceptable. But somehow you are able to find $213,000 plus additional money for the executive staff. This is irresponsible behavior." Belton-Cottman said.

Jessica Bauer Walker, co-chair of the Community Health Worker Parent & Student Association, also pushed back on the raises, citing student performance data.

"Only 59% felt good about their future. 30% of our kids can read, write and do math. You're giving cabinet members raises. That's a disconnect. The median household income in the city of Buffalo for a whole family is $50,000." Bauer Walker said.

BPS Ferry District Board Member Stephon Wright said he supports staff receiving raises but raised concerns about when the increases were approved.

"So many others that do such a great job and I think they all deserve a raise. I've never said that they do not deserve a raise. I just questioned the timing of the raise." Wright said.

The board also passed an agreement to find a third-party investigator to look into unspecified claims involving a school board member. The district has not said whether the board member in question is current or former, or what the allegations involve.

Neighbors packed the meeting, demanding answers as the district faces the possibility of closing six schools in addition to the budget cuts already underway.

If you missed Wednesday night's meeting, it can be watched in full here.