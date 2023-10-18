Buffalo Public School students celebrate Manufacturers' Day with some hands-on-experience

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hundreds of Buffalo Public School students received a unique learning experience outside the classroom Tuesday afternoon.

Students from seven different school headed over to Burgard High School for Manufacturers’ Day, a program designed to expose students to trade careers.

The program this year featured the Blue Forge Alliance and the U.S. Navy's Submarine Industrial Base.

Students were taught all about the industrial careers that the Navy has to offer through hands on experience with welding, virtual reality and manufacturing automation.