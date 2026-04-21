BPS seeking community feedback on adjustments to district-wide school safety plan until April 30

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Public School District is asking for public feedback on its District-Wide School Safety Plan and emergency response to critical situations.

To comply with state education law and the New York State Education Department (NYSED), the district held a meeting on Monday to explain current safety measures and hear what parents hope to see implemented next year. The district has made a 40-page information document available for public review and comment.

Bradley Barringer, BPS Director of School Review, presented the documents.

"Our safety and security starts at the front of our buildings and around our buildings," Barringer said.

The district specifically wants feedback on three new initiatives implemented this year: school building safety, severe weather closures, and the New York State Emergency Response Card.

Regarding building safety, the district installed new Evolv weapons detection systems throughout its facilities.

"Everyone who visits our building is going to go through our Evolv detection system to really pick up any kind of contraband to ensure the safety and security of our students," Barringer said.

For severe weather closures, action is prompted when wind chills hit as low as -18 degrees. A decision to close schools will be made prior to 5 a.m.

The district also expanded the emergency response card by adding two new items: a Hold-in-Place designated in yellow, and a Secure Lockout designated in orange.

A hold in place restricts the movement of students and staff within the building during a short-term emergency, such as a medical issue. This allows assistance to navigate the school with minimal traffic or obstacles.

A secure lockout requires students and staff to remain in the building in the event of a concern happening outside of the school.

"We love having our community members and families and parents enter our buildings and work with our students and come into our buildings, but we also have a process to allow that to happen in a way that is safe and secure and keeping our staff and students safe at all times," Barringer said.

The public comment period ends on April 30. Those who missed Monday night's meeting can share their thoughts through a form available here.

All comments received during the public comment period will be reviewed prior to the Board of Education adopting the plan.