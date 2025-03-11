Buffalo prepares to celebrate Irish heritage with St. Patrick's Day parades and events

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — As St. Patrick's Day approaches, the City of Buffalo is preparing for a weekend of celebrations, with Irish dancers, community events, and parades honoring Irish heritage.

The Rince Na Tiarna Irish dancers are gearing up for one of their busiest times of the year, performing at 60 different events throughout the weekend. These dancers will participate in the parades and community gatherings, proudly showcasing their Irish culture and the dedication they've put into their craft.

WKBW Buffalo celebrates Irish Heritage with St. Patrick's Day parades and events

“This is the most exciting time of year for us, it’s like our Christmas or our Super Bowl,” said Mary Kay Heneghan, the Director of Rince Na Tiarna. "People think it’s just about green beer and leprechauns, but Irish history and culture are so rich. These dancers work all year round, competing and performing, and this month gives them a chance to show off what they've worked so hard on at schools, senior homes, and other community events."

The celebrations also highlight the contributions of Irish immigrants to Buffalo's growth and development.

Tim Flanagan, the Buffalo Irish Center's President, reflected on remembering those who helped shape the city's history.

WKBW Buffalo celebrates Irish Heritage with St. Patrick's Day parades and events

“We are singers, songwriters, poets, musicians, dancers, athletes, and politicians — our contributions are vast, and here in Buffalo, it’s no different,” said Flanagan.

In addition to the festivities, Buffalo's Acting Mayor, Chris Scanlon, the city’s first Irish mayor in over three decades, expressed his pride in the occasion.

WKBW Buffalo celebrates Irish Heritage with St. Patrick's Day parades and events

“It’s a heritage I’m extremely proud of,” Scanlon said. "I'm really looking forward to serving as mayor during the St. Patrick's Day celebrations."

Two parades will take place this weekend.

On Saturday, March 15, the Old Neighborhood St. Patrick's Day Parade will start at 11 a.m. in the Old First Ward, a historic route first traveled by Irish immigrants who settled in the area.

WKBW Buffalo celebrates Irish Heritage with St. Patrick's Day parades and events

"This was part of the original route when immigrants first came here," said Peg Overdorf, a local parade organizer. “It’s nearly as long as the one downtown, if not longer. It’s become a huge tradition."

The Downtown Buffalo St. Patrick's Day Parade will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday along Delaware Avenue.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.