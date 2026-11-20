BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The holiday season can be a challenging time for families already struggling to make ends meet. But one local organization is helping parents make sure there are presents under the tree.

The Buffalo Prenatal-Perinatal Network is bringing holiday cheer to dozens of families through its annual Adopt-A-Family program, providing gifts and essential items to parents and children in need.

WKBW

For Myra Harris, who has three young children and is expecting her fourth baby in February, the support makes a big difference.

"It's definitely a big help, bringing my fourth kid in. I've noticed that it's a lot harder to find things cheaper or to budget enough and be able to get everybody something," Harris said.

Through the program, families create wish lists that are shared with community donors. Donors then choose a family to adopt and purchase gifts based on their needs and requests.

Harris said knowing her children will have presents to open on Christmas morning brings her peace of mind.

"It makes you happy to wake up and know everything's wrapped, everything's taken care of for you," she said. "And they get up and they like lose their minds. Just last night, my kids were still playing with the karaoke machine. I can't hide it to save my life."

WATCH: Buffalo Prenatal-Perinatal Network helps families in need this holiday season

Buffalo Prenatal-Perinatal Network helps families in need this holiday season

Buffalo Prenatal-Perinatal Network CEO LuAnne Brown said the organization has been running the Adopt-A-Family program for several years, thanks to the generosity of community members and supporters, including board members.

This year, the organization matched donors with 60 families. Gifts are typically collected during the first week of December.

Brown said the program is about supporting the entire family, not just the children.

"A lot of our clients do not have the resources to buy for their kids or for themselves either," Brown said. "So we not only take care of the kids, but we also take care of the moms and dads."

The network serves approximately 1,000 people each year, connecting families with resources and support beyond the holiday season.

Harris said she understands how difficult it can be for families struggling financially. While navigating the process can take time, she encourages others not to be afraid to ask for help.

For families like Harris', the Adopt-A-Family program is about more than gifts. It's about easing some of the financial stress parents face and making the holidays special for children.

"I'm very grateful," Harris said.

For more information on how to support the Buffalo Prenatal-Perinatal Network and its programs, click here.