Buffalo post office adopts new name to honor WWII veteran

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The post office at 170 Manhattan Ave. has a new name — the Indiana Hunt-Martin Post Office Building.

This rename is in honor of Indiana Hunt-Martin, a World War II veteran and member of the Six Triple Eight Central Postal Directory Battalion.

Six Triple Eight was the first African-American female battalion, along with being the only all-women battalion to be deployed overseas.

What once was the Central Park Post Office, is now honoring the life of Indiana — and her love for her country and postal service.

"This is a fulfillment of a dream for one of my Six Triple Eight mothers," Karen Jordan, daughter of another Six Triple Eight veteran, said. She came from New Jersey to attend the ceremony. "I'd like to see this happen for many others."

The women in the battalion were in charge of mail flow to nearly 7 million soldiers.

"They were trailblazers," Jordan said. "I don't think they knew it. I think the more I learn about World War II, they were trailblazers."

Indiana was a familiar face at the Manhattan Ave. post office throughout her life — buying stamps and sending letters from the building for 42 years.

"She couldn't leave Buffalo to come to my house without stopping at the Central Park Post Office," Janice Martin, Indiana's daughter, said.

The idea to rename the building was introduced by Congressman Brian Higgins in 2021. After the bill was passed by both houses of Congress, it was signed into law by President Joe Biden in October of 2022.

Indiana's family took time to reminisce during the ceremony.

"I just can't explain how sharp, how smart, just incredible [she was] ... 93 years old, 94 years old, sharper than the rest of us," Sonya Brackett, grandniece of Indiana, said.

Indiana passed away in 2020 at the age of 98.

—

Is there something we should know about or that you want us to look into in the City of Buffalo? We want to hear from you! Email news@wkbw.com.