Buffalo Police training facility proposal moves forward despite mixed feedback

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A proposal to turn a long-vacant building on Paderewski Drive into a Buffalo Police training facility is drawing mixed reactions from the community.

During a recent Common Council hearing, some residents said they don’t want to see the building “stolen” from the neighborhood, citing its history and prior use as a community center. Others raised concerns about transparency, saying Buffalo Police didn’t provide enough information about the facility ahead of time.

But not everyone is opposed. One block club member who lives nearby said he and other neighbors welcome a stronger police presence in the area.

The property sits in Council Member Mitch Nowakowski’s district. He said he’s had several meetings with residents who live directly across from the building, specifically to address concerns about noise, vibration, and hours of operation.

According to Nowakowski, the proposed facility would include an indoor shooting range—not an outdoor one—and would operate only during daytime hours, typically 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. He said the Buffalo Police Department assured him the building will be properly insulated so that residents won’t hear or feel anything from inside once it’s up and running.

"This isn’t just a shooting range," Nowakowski said. "It’s a state-mandated training center. Right now, Buffalo rents space from Amherst and Cheektowaga, and that comes with scheduling delays and growing costs. Having our own facility allows us to stop relying on other municipalities and eventually recoup some of those costs."

He also explained how the city plans to pay for it.

Nowakowski said most of the funding is already in place, coming from bonds the city issued over the past several years. Roughly $4.9 million worth of bonds have already been sold, with about $500,000 more expected to be sold in September. Once finalized, that money can only be used for the training facility and cannot be reallocated.

The Buffalo Common Council is now on recess until early September. When members return, they’re expected to take a final vote on whether the training facility can move forward. Nowakowski believes the project has enough support to pass.

