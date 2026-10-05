Buffalo police shut down Chippewa bar after owner charged in stabbing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The owner of a Chippewa Street bar is facing charges after police say a man was stabbed during an altercation Friday evening, prompting police to close down the establishment.

Alfred Castricone, 72, owner of the Cowboy Bar at 45 W. Chippewa Street in Buffalo, has been charged with second-degree assault with a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon.

Buffalo police said it happened around 8 p.m. Friday. Castricone allegedly used a knife to stab a valet who works at a restaurant across the street. The victim, a 47-year-old West Seneca man, was treated and released.

According to police, during the incident, Castricone fell and suffered a knife wound himself. He was taken to ECMC for treatment and arrested on Monday.

On Friday, Buffalo police ordered the immediate closure of the Cowboy Bar. A closure notice posted states the bar must immediately close to preserve public order and allow officials to investigate.

The stabbing comes as city leaders try to address violence on Chippewa Street. Since May, several shootings and fights have raised concerns about safety, particularly among younger crowds.

In response, Buffalo police have closed Chippewa Street to vehicle traffic on weekends and implemented restrictions aimed at reducing large gatherings of underage patrons. Officials have also increased enforcement of code violations and licensing requirements at businesses in the area.

Ellicott District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski said business owners play a critical role in maintaining public safety.

"Where my anger is with this is I can't expect the patrons to act better if owners are acting like this," said Nowakowski.

He said the city's broader goal is to ensure business operators work alongside city officials and neighboring establishments to make Chippewa Street safer.

"It's ensuring that business owners don't think that they can do whatever they want and are creating and adding to the violence," said Nowakowski. "Looking forward, we need to have venues and businesses and operators that want to work with the city, work with officials, work with their neighbors and reimagine what the street could look like."

Police are expected to continue enhanced patrols and enforcement efforts on weekends, while the city continues to monitor businesses' compliance with permits and regulations.

Watch: Buffalo police shut down Chippewa bar after owner charged in stabbing