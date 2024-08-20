Buffalo police shoot 'aggressive dog' after three pit bulls attacked another dog in Cazenovia Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a dog attack in South Buffalo on Tuesday.

Police say three pit bulls attacked their owner and another dog in Cazenovia Park around 11:40 am.

Police shot one of the "aggressive dogs" and it was taken by Animal Control to be treated.

WKBW

Clare, who was driving through the park with her mom, told 7 News she heard several gunshots.

"All of a sudden we heard five or six gunshots go off and then the dogs were crying," she explained.

Clare said she usually cuts through the park to get to Abbott Road and has never seen anything like this.

"It was absolutely a surprise hearing gunshots in the middle of the morning," she said.

Witnesses also reported to police that the dog may have attacked a person as well, but police said there is no confirmation at this time.

WKBW

All three of the dogs are in Animal Control's custody. The dog that was attacked is still missing. The owner of the three dogs is being treated at Marcy Hospital.

Jerry Szymanski who has lived in the neighborhood for a couple of years said he saw one of the dogs captured by Animal Control.

"They caught the dog down by the other side of the water down below," he said.