BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An investigation is underway after a Buffalo man was shot early Sunday morning.

Buffalo Police said the 42-year-old man arrived at ECMC just after 2:30 a.m. with several gunshot wounds and later died.

Detectives believe the shooting may have happened on the 3200 block of Main Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential line at (716) 847-2255.