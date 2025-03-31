Buffalo Police investigating double homicide after car crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are investigating a double homicide after responding to a car crash on Cambridge Avenue in the Delavan-Ferry neighborhood around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found two passengers inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was transported to ECMC, where they later died.

Authorities have not released any information on the victims or who else may have been involved in the crash.

Homicide detectives are investigating, and police are urging anyone with information to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

