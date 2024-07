BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting incident.

The incident happened early Wednesday morning near Kensington and Poultney Avenues.

Buffalo Police say one person was taken to ECMC where they later died.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Buffalo homicide detectives and the Internal Affairs Division.

The Attorney General's Office of Special Investigations was also notified. No other details have been released at this time.