BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are actively investigating a reported threat made toward the Wegmans on Amherst Street.

WKBW

According to a department spokesperson, the threat was reported by a third party. As a precaution, the store was evacuated to ensure the safety of employees and shoppers.

WKBW

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

No further details have been released at this time.